PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Flyers unveiled their new mascot on Monday and it’s interesting to say the least.

The Flyers welcomed Gritty into the fold during an event at the Please Touch Museum, in front of over 600 students from the Philadelphia School District.

Gritty is a 7-foot-tall, orange, fuzzy creature “who who will take an active role in embracing the Flyers community outreach initiatives in the Greater Philadelphia Region.”

Join us in welcoming the newest member of the #Flyers Family, @GrittyNHL!! Learn more about Gritty: https://t.co/eQRwTtD54w pic.twitter.com/njHQO1824b — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 24, 2018

“We are proud to introduce Gritty and welcome a full-time mascot program to our community engagement initiatives,” said Shawn Tilger, chief operating officer for the Flyers, in a statement. “The Flyers have a consistent and active presence in the market through events with our players, wives, alumni and fan development programs, and we see this as a natural progression to keep us active year-round in and outside of our sport.

After the announcement, social media had some thoughts about Gritty.

Gritty is the Phanatic’s cousin from Delco — Zoo With Roy (@zoowithroy) September 24, 2018

I guess Gritty is an improvement over the Flyers' last mascot, which was a guy named Nick in carpenter jeans and a Blue Lives Matter hoodie — Michael Baumann (@MJ_Baumann) September 24, 2018

(SCENE: Meeting to discuss #Flyers new mascot) "What should we name this thing?" "How about Canskatelikethewindandscorefromanywhereontheice?" "I don't feel like that's a true reflection of our history and tradition." "What do you think of 'Gritty?'" "BOOM." — Mike Sielski (@MikeSielski) September 24, 2018

Worst ideas in recent Philly sports history: 1. Pushing out Sam Hinkie

2. Giving Chip Kelly full power

3. Gritty pic.twitter.com/6ff1jhJVEy — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) September 24, 2018