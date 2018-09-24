Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – LIGHTS FOR THE CURE, a joint effort by CBS 3 and Susan G. Komen® Philadelphia, is turning the skyline across the region pink for the 17th year in a row in recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and as a reminder for women to schedule their annual mammogram.

Throughout the month of October, buildings and landmarks across the region from the Battleship New Jersey in Camden to the Bethlehem Steel Blast Furnaces in the Lehigh Valley will turn their exterior lighting pink to promote the cause. New buildings joining the campaign this year include Hahnemann University Hospital, the Wells Fargo Center, Cambria Hotel Center City and Linode Cloud Hosting. Also included are such landmarks as the National Constitution Center, Independence Seaport Museum, One Liberty Place and the Kimmel Center.

Since its launch in 2002, the LIGHTS FOR THE CURE campaign has utilized the airwaves of both CBS-owned stations in Philadelphia, CBS 3 and The CW Philly, to generate awareness of breast health, airing thousands of reminders to schedule a mammogram — one every time a building or landmark is featured during Eyewitness News.

“We’re so grateful that the community continues to back this campaign. It is a testament to how the region takes care of its own, displaying its support of the many families dealing with this disease with such a grand gesture,” says Brien Kennedy, President and General Manager of CBS 3 and The CW Philly. “From the Race for the Cure on Mother’s Day to Lights for the Cure in October, the stations have been dedicated to the fight against breast cancer for almost three decades.”

“Lights for the Cure reminds us that if we each take a step as simple as making sure a loved one gets her mammogram, together we will make a huge impact in our community,” says Elaine I. Grobman, CEO, Komen Philadelphia. “Annual mammograms make it easier to detect breast cancer when it is most curable.”

CBS 3, The CW Philly and Komen Philadelphia acknowledge the support of Jefferson Health’s Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center.