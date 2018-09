Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are on the hunt for a group of juveniles who they say sprayed a fire extinguisher at a SEPTA bus driver.

The assault happened shortly after midnight Monday near 33rd and Dauphin Streets in Strawberry Mansion.

Police say four juveniles boarded the bus, sprayed the driver, then fled.

Investigators are still trying to determine the extent of the driver’s injuries.