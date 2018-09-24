Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A “car vending machine” has made its way to Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood.

It’s called Carvana, and it’s a web-based auto dealership that allows customers to pick up vehicles they purchase online at its garages.

Customers go to the garage, where they insert a big coin into a slot, just like a vending machine, once the car is ‘vended’ buyers are able to then ‘test drive’ the car for seven days.

“I can’t stand dealerships or car salesman for that matter so I would happily buy it online for a fix price,” said Nick Masino of Fishtown.

If customers don’t like the car within the week of purchase, they can return it and then test drive up to two other cars.

The vending machine concept may sound gimmicky. But by having customers make their purchase online, without a salesperson, buying a car can be less of a hassle. And by cutting out that middleman, Carvana’s vehicles may also be less expensive, according to Dr. Subodha Kumar, an Anderson Chair Marketing Professor at Temple University’s Fox School of Business.

“The key reason is they removed the middle man. The middle man was really eating up a lot of money. And they found a way to do that,” he said.

A spokesperson for Carvana would not say when its Philly location would officially open.