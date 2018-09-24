Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All lanes are back open on the Ben Franklin Bridge after lane restrictions caused delays during the Monday morning commute.

✅#BenFranklinBridge Update: All lanes are open. No delays at this time. — DRPA (@DRPA_PAandNJ) September 24, 2018

The bridge only had two westbound lanes open to Pennsylvania instead of the normal four during the morning commute. However, all lanes are open and there are no delays at this time.

⚠️#BenFranklinBridge will have only 2 lanes open westbound to PA during the morning rush hours on Monday, 9/24. Allow additional travel time or use the Walt Whitman or Betsy Ross Bridges as alternates. Details: https://t.co/iHUswSlzE7 pic.twitter.com/5mMz4SFX0w — DRPA (@DRPA_PAandNJ) September 24, 2018

The restricted lanes were a result of Sunday’s weather that delayed asphalt repair on the bridge’s westbound outer lane.

Work was finished by early afternoon.