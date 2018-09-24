  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All lanes are back open on the Ben Franklin Bridge after lane restrictions caused delays during the Monday morning commute.

The bridge only had two westbound lanes open to Pennsylvania instead of the normal four during the morning commute. However, all lanes are open and there are no delays at this time.

Interchange Connecting I-95, Pa. Turnpike Opens In Time For Monday Commute

The restricted lanes were a result of Sunday’s weather that delayed asphalt repair on the bridge’s westbound outer lane.

Work was finished by early afternoon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s