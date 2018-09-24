Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All lanes are back open on the Ben Franklin Bridge after lane restrictions caused delays during the Monday morning commute.
The bridge only had two westbound lanes open to Pennsylvania instead of the normal four during the morning commute. However, all lanes are open and there are no delays at this time.
Interchange Connecting I-95, Pa. Turnpike Opens In Time For Monday Commute
The restricted lanes were a result of Sunday’s weather that delayed asphalt repair on the bridge’s westbound outer lane.
Work was finished by early afternoon.