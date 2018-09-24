Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A Coast Guard rescue swimmer based in Atlantic City helps save two people and several dogs from a flooded North Carolina home following Hurricane Florence.

The U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic posted a rescue on Facebook showing U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Brad Fitzpatrick, a rescue swimmer at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, working to get two people and six dogs from a flooded home.

The video shows Fitzpatrick helping load the man and woman, along with the dogs, into the basket to airlift them to safety.

“Fitzpatrick worked with other aircrews throughout the day in extreme conditions, encountering submerged barbed wire fences, floating ant-fire beds, and chest-deep water to save lives,” the Facebook post reads.

At least 43 people have died in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia in the aftermath of Florence.