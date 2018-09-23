Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

TUCSON, Ariz. (CBS) — A pair of soon-to-be 3-year-olds is going viral for the adorable way they wait for one of their favorite vehicle – the local trash truck.

Caleb and James sit on the curb every week in front of their Arizona homes and marvel when the garbage truck arrives.

James’ mother shared this video with the local news and the now the community is smitten.

“I was checking the trash to see if they had already picked it up. When I came out, the boys wanted to follow me out and once they heard the trucks on the other street, they wanted to stay,” says Casey Scott-Lopez, the one of the boy’s mother. “And we could not leave until they saw the truck.”

The garbage man didn’t want to be interviewed because he says the story should be all about the kids.

He did say that he puts on an extra show when he sees the boys watching.

He also makes sure to honk the horn when he drives away.