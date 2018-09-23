Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Twitter is abuzz as Carson Wentz returns to the field Sunday for the Eagles’ game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson announced quarterback Carson Wentz has been medically cleared Monday.
“He’s ready to take the reins again and move forward,” said Pederson.
Wentz went down last December after tearing his ACL and LCL during the game against the Los Angeles Rams. He missed the rest of last season, including the postseason, and the first two games of the 2018 season.
Here’s what fans (and even the team and other athletes) have to say about Wentz’s long-awaited return:
Phillies’ player Rhys Hoskins wrote that he was “stoked” to see Carson Wentz back on the field.
Early in the first quarter, Wentz earned the Eagles a touchdown so fans were delighted.
His early touchdown throw put the question “Will he be rusty?” to rest and fans made sure to let the social media world know it.
Fans quickly made sure to praise him for his “godlike” abilities on the field.
Those who weren’t likening him to a higher deity was thanking higher powers for his return:
Fans wanted to let Carson know he was undoubtedly missed:
And lastly, from the legend himself:
