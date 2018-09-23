Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Twitter is abuzz as Carson Wentz returns to the field Sunday for the Eagles’ game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson announced quarterback Carson Wentz has been medically cleared Monday.

“He’s ready to take the reins again and move forward,” said Pederson.

Wentz went down last December after tearing his ACL and LCL during the game against the Los Angeles Rams. He missed the rest of last season, including the postseason, and the first two games of the 2018 season.

Here’s what fans (and even the team and other athletes) have to say about Wentz’s long-awaited return:

Phillies’ player Rhys Hoskins wrote that he was “stoked” to see Carson Wentz back on the field.

Dominate the day!! Stoked to see you back on the field 11 @cj_wentz #FlyEaglesFy 🦅 — Rhys Hoskins (@rhyshoskins) September 23, 2018

Early in the first quarter, Wentz earned the Eagles a touchdown so fans were delighted.

Carson Wentz with a TD pass. Good for football to have him back — Noah Rifkin (@nrifkin22) September 23, 2018

CARSON WENTZ WHAT A RETURN THANK UUUUUUUUUUUU #FLYEAGLESFLY — jenn (@captbuckyb) September 23, 2018

I am genuinely so happy for Carson Wentz right now. 🦅 — Melissa 🤶🏻 (@mrsmelissa99) September 23, 2018

Carson Wentz is BACKKKK #FlyEaglesFy — JaQuan ! (@SauceFamQuan) September 23, 2018

Again, Carson Wentz is the best QB in the NFL. #FlyEaglesFly — JayTheFakeWriter✍🏿 (@KimKSidePiece) September 23, 2018

His early touchdown throw put the question “Will he be rusty?” to rest and fans made sure to let the social media world know it.

It didn’t take Carson Wentz long to shake off said rust — Liam Jenkins (@LiamJenkins21) September 23, 2018

I guess we have our answer to the “Will Carson Wentz be rusty?” question — Marcus “Oh-Really?”-us (@SirRantAndRave) September 23, 2018

The Wentz wagon is rolling with no rust!!! welcome back Carson🏈 — jimTyler (@jimtyler48) September 23, 2018

Fans quickly made sure to praise him for his “godlike” abilities on the field.

Carson Wentz is a God — Arthur Shelby (@amasorli94) September 23, 2018

CARSON WENTZ IS A GOD — Jimi P. (@JimiPire) September 23, 2018

OMG. HE IS A GOD. I LOVE YOU @cj_wentz — Andreina 💮 Rina (@BMGRWF) September 23, 2018

THE GOD CARSON WENTZ IS BACK BABY!!!! — Aron (@boomchickayea) September 23, 2018

Carson Wentz is a god — Justin Hughes (@j_hughes_3) September 23, 2018

Those who weren’t likening him to a higher deity was thanking higher powers for his return:

Fans wanted to let Carson know he was undoubtedly missed:

WELCOME BACK CARSON WENTZ!!!! 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nYagJChUT0 — Jess Maloney (@jessicabaloney) September 23, 2018

And lastly, from the legend himself:

My God has been faithful & my source of strength through all the highs and lows. What a journey these past 9 months have been. Finally getting back on that field and I can’t thank the Lord enough! I know the Linc is gonna be rockin so let’s have some fun today! #FlyEaglesFly #AO1 pic.twitter.com/XNw9L2UIwC — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) September 23, 2018

