Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in West Philadelphia leaves a man in critical condition.
Police: Man, Son Stabbed In Argument With Neighbors In North Philly
It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night at 56th and Walton Streets.
Police say the victim ran a couple blocks to 56th and Cedar Streets.
Officers found him there with a gunshot wound to the neck.
The 40-year-old man is in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Apartment Fire Causes $1 Million Damages, Displaces Residents In Delaware: Officials
There is no word on a suspect or a motive.