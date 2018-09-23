  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    2:30 PMPaid Program
    3:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in West Philadelphia leaves a man in critical condition.

Police: Man, Son Stabbed In Argument With Neighbors In North Philly

It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night at 56th and Walton Streets.

Police say the victim ran a couple blocks to 56th and Cedar Streets.

man shot in neck Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Neck In West Philly: Police

Credit: CBS3

Officers found him there with a gunshot wound to the neck.

The 40-year-old man is in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Apartment Fire Causes $1 Million Damages, Displaces Residents In Delaware: Officials

There is no word on a suspect or a motive.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s