(Signs and traffic cones demark the closed westbound lanes of the Ben Franklin Bridge. Photo by Mike DeNardo)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lane restrictions are expected to cause delays on the Ben Franklin Bridge during the Monday morning commute.

The bridge will only have two westbound lanes open to Pennsylvania instead of the normal four.

⚠️#BenFranklinBridge will have only 2 lanes open westbound to PA during the morning rush hours on Monday, 9/24. Allow additional travel time or use the Walt Whitman or Betsy Ross Bridges as alternates. Details: https://t.co/iHUswSlzE7 pic.twitter.com/5mMz4SFX0w — DRPA (@DRPA_PAandNJ) September 24, 2018

There will be three lanes open eastbound to New Jersey.

The restricted lanes are a result of Sunday’s weather that delayed asphalt repair on the bridge’s westbound outer lane.