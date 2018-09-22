Comments
EDMONTON, ALBERTA (CBS) – Summer is leaving Canada with some wild weather, including snow.
Snowflakes fell in Edmonton, Alberta Friday morning adding to a record-setting September.
According to a weather specialist, Edmonton experienced nearly nine inches of snowfall this month, surpassing a previous record of five inches set in 1965.
Residents in parts of Saskatchewan also woke up to the snow.