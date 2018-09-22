  • CBS 3On Air

EDMONTON, ALBERTA (CBS) – Summer is leaving Canada with some wild weather, including snow.

Snowflakes fell in Edmonton, Alberta Friday morning adding to a record-setting September.

Footage Shows Tornado Tearing Through 2 Canadian Cities 

According to a weather specialist, Edmonton experienced nearly nine inches of snowfall this month, surpassing a previous record of five inches set in 1965.

https://twitter.com/search?f=images&vertical=news&q=canada%20snow&src=typd

Residents in parts of Saskatchewan also woke up to the snow.

