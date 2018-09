Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MUNICH (CBS) – The world’s largest and most famous beer festival opened Saturday in Germany.

Visitors from all around the globe arrived for the kick-off of Oktoberfest.

Revelers dressed in traditional Lederhosen and Dirndl dresses.

Along with the beer, they devoured sausages, and pretzels.

The fall tradition attracts about six million visitors every year and runs until Oct. 7.