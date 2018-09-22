  • CBS 3On Air

OTTAWA, Canada (CBS) — Nature spun out of control in Canada leaving a mess behind in two providences Friday.

First, the tornado touched down in western Ottawa. Then, went into Quebec where it touched down in Gatineau.

Four people suffered serious injuries.

The twister damaged dozens of homes and knocked out power to more than 150,000 customers.

