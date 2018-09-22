Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – Two banks in New Castle County were robbed in two days and now investigators hope the public can help identify the thieves.

Police say the man in this photo entered the Wells Fargo Bank at 2011 Concord Pike last Tuesday and presented a note to the teller, implying he had an explosive device and demanded money.

Last Wednesday, Police say he committed a similar robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank at 1424 Dupont Highway.

Both times the robber made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 302-365-8566.