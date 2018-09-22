  • CBS 3On Air

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A judge will sentence Bill Cosby on Monday for his conviction on sexual assault.

Judge Rules Numerous Women Accusing Bill Cosby Of Sex Misconduct Will Not Testify At His Sentencing

The Philadelphia-born comedian could get 30 years after a jury convicted him of drugging and molesting former temple employee Andrea Constand in 2004.

Bill Cosby

Credit: Mark Makela/Getty Images.

On Thursday, Montgomery County Judge Stephen O’Neill denied a prosecution request to allow other accusers to testify as evidence of Cosby’s alleged “uncharged criminal acts.”

Camille Cosby, Wife Of Bill Cosby, Calling For Ethical Misconduct Investigation Into Judge

Bill Cosby has been on house arrest since the verdict.

