PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 13-year-old boy has been taken to the hospital after police say he was stabbed by a student at a North Philadelphia school on Friday morning.

Police were called to William Dick School located at 2498 West Diamond Street, just before 11 a.m.

The teen was stabbed in the abdomen and was taken to Hahnemann Hospital in stable condition.

The other student has been arrested.