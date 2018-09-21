Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bucks County seized hundreds of thousands of opioids with a street value of $1.2 million.

Officials say workers at a waste disposal facility were supposed to destroy the pharmaceutical medications marked for destruction. Instead, officials say the employees at the Wheelabrator Falls facility smuggled the pills to drug dealers in Philadelphia, Bucks County and New Jersey.

Police say they recovered about 200,000 illegal pills. They also have a warning for other waste facilities.

“These half-dozen gentlemen from Bucks County aren’t the brains of drug dealing all throughout the United States. I’m sure there’s other folks who thought of the same plan and we really want to get this message out to make sure that companies that are watching this and companies that hear about this immediately change the way they are doing business and that these drugs get destroyed,” said Fred Harran, director of public safety for Bensalem.

Police have arrested multiple suspects after several months of investigating.