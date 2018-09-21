Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Over two dozen area museums are offering free admission on Saturday as part of Smithsonian magazine’s Museum Day.

The Museum Day ticket provides free admission for two people at the participating museums on Sept. 22.

Museums that are participating locally include the African American Museum, the American Swedish Historical Museum, the Brandywine River Museum of Art, the Independence Seaport Museum, Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, and many others.

Click here to see a full list of participating museums and to register online for tickets.