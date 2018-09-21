Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS/AP) — The family of the jogger killed in Washington, D.C. is thanking police for quickly arresting a murder suspect.

Teen Girl Stabs 13-Year-Old Boy With Scissors At North Philadelphia School, Police Say

Wendy Martinez was stabbed to death Tuesday in what detectives are calling a random act of violence.

Police say they were able to track down 23-year-old Anthony Crawford thanks to surveillance video.

Her mother, Cora Martinez, says the 35-year-old will be buried in her wedding dress she picked out over the weekend after getting engaged just last week.

Evesham Township Police Searching For Suspect Who Broke Into Apartment, Attacked Homeowner

Martinez says she forgives Crawford because “it was evil being incarnated in him.”

Crawford’s attorney, Eugene Ohm, says there’s no evidence linking his client to the attack, which authorities say was captured on security video.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)