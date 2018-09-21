Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

AITOLIKO, Greece (CBS) — This certainly isn’t something you see every day.

Thousands of spiders have taken over a beach in Greece and created a 1,000-foot-long web.

In recent days, the webs have draped plants, trees, and even boats.

This is in a town full of canals, known as Greece’s “little Venice.”

Experts say webs like this are not harmful to humans and eventually, will degrade naturally.