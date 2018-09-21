Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
AITOLIKO, Greece (CBS) — This certainly isn’t something you see every day.
New Billy The Goat Sculpture Unveiled In Rittenhouse Square
Thousands of spiders have taken over a beach in Greece and created a 1,000-foot-long web.
In recent days, the webs have draped plants, trees, and even boats.
Sororities Reject University Cheerleader With Down Syndrome, Big Sister Fights Back
This is in a town full of canals, known as Greece’s “little Venice.”
Experts say webs like this are not harmful to humans and eventually, will degrade naturally.