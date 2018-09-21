BREAKING:Teen Girl Stabs 13-Year-Old Boy With Scissors At North Philadelphia School, Police Say
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

AITOLIKO, Greece (CBS) — This certainly isn’t something you see every day.

New Billy The Goat Sculpture Unveiled In Rittenhouse Square

Thousands of spiders have taken over a beach in Greece and created a 1,000-foot-long web.

In recent days, the webs have draped plants, trees, and even boats.

massive spider web greece2 Massive Spider Web Takes Over Beach In Greece

Credit: CBS3

Sororities Reject University Cheerleader With Down Syndrome, Big Sister Fights Back

This is in a town full of canals, known as Greece’s “little Venice.”

Experts say webs like this are not harmful to humans and eventually, will degrade naturally.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s