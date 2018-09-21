LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A manhunt is underway for a suspect wanted on multiple sex offenses against minors in Bucks County.

“Police are actively searching for this wanted person. Expect road closures and we ask that you avoid the area until further notice,” said Solebury police.

Police say they are looking for David Hamilton.

He was seen on Friday around midnight crossing the Calhoun Street Bridge into Trenton, New Jersey.

Investigation believe Hamilton is riding a blue bicycle and is wearing a Boonie hat, dark jacket, light-colored shorts and sneakers.

Hamilton was also reportedly spotted in the area of Stoney Hill Road, Sugan Road, Aquetong Road

Most recent photo if wanted subject David Hamilton in the area of Stoney Hill Rd, Sugan Rd, Aquetong Rd pic.twitter.com/43jcsk7kj4 — Solebury Police (@soleburypolice) September 21, 2018

Anyone with any information is asked to dial 9-1-1.