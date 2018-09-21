  • CBS 3On Air

YARDLEY, Pa. (CBS) — An Army veteran from Bucks County who served during World War II has been given the highest congressional honor.

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick presented a Congressional Gold Medal to Sgt. Gaetano “Tom” Rossi in Yardley on Friday.

He was given the medal for his service in the Office of Strategic Services.

The congressman believes the vet is a top-tiered recipient of the medal because he performed some of the bravest acts in the war.

“Thank you very much for everyone coming,” said Rossi. “I’m so happy, this is one of the happiest days of my life.”

Fitzpatrick says Rossi and his team played a vital role in America’s victory in World War II.

