PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person is dead and two others are rushed to the hospital, after police found them ill in Feltonville.

Police found the three people just after 2:30 a.m. Friday inside of a garage on the 400 block of East Eleanor Street.

One person is in stable condition.

The third person is in critical condition.

There’s no word on what caused the three people to get sick.