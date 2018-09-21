PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — She captured the hearts of the entire nation with her big smile as she waited for a new heart.

Earlier this week, we were happy to report, Sofia Sanchez got her wish. Tonight, we give her Three Cheers.

It was the news she’d been waiting for.

“You’re getting a heart. Congratulations. Yes it’s amazing I’m getting a heart!! Mom!”

Earlier this summer, 11-year-old Sanchez was admitted to the Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago with heart failure.

The country fell in love with her when rapper Drake paid her a special visit after seeing her get out of her wheelchair and dance to the Kiki challenge.

In the face of a life-threatening condition, Sanchez kept her joy, holding out hope, she’d get that new heart.

On Aug. 27, she underwent a nine-hour heart transplant.

Nearly a month later: “It feels like a regular heart. Like it doesn’t hurt or anything,” she says.

We all celebrated with her this week.

A joyful moment full of gratitude and excitement for the future she now gets to experience.

A second chance at life with a big, happy heart.