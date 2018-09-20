Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A woman is accused of trying to steal a dog from a Hamilton Township home early Thursday morning.

Hamilton Township police say they responded to a burglary in progress at a home on Deer Track Lane around 12:15 a.m.

The homeowner told police that a woman forced her way into the home and tried to steal his dog, before fleeing from the residence on foot.

The woman, identified as 45-year-old Robbin DiFabio, of Mays Landing, was located and taken into custody.

DiFabio was charged with burglary and theft and is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The dog was not injured during the incident.