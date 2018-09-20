Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia area is home to several spooky sites, including the once-abandoned Eastern State Penitentiary and the terrifying Pennhurst Asylum. But in addition to those sites, the Delaware Valley features several high-scare attractions that open up just for Halloween. There are also some fall attractions suitable for the whole family. Read on for some of the top Halloween attractions near Philly.

Jason’s Woods

99 Stehman Road

Lancaster, PA 17603

(717) 875-5110

www.jasonswoods.com Known as the No. 1 haunted attraction in Pennsylvania, Jason’s Woods has been a Halloween staple for over 30 years. And horror lovers get a lot of bang for their buck at this one-stop horror shop, which includes five different attractions, 3D illusions and a horrifying hayride. Attractions include Zombie Apocalypse, the Chamber of Horrors, The Carnival of Fear and the namesake attraction, Lost in Jason’s Woods. If this all sounds too terrifying for younger kids, it probably is. But fear not: Jason’s Woods also has a Hall of Fame, a non-scary event for children where horror movie celebs often turn up. Jason’s Woods is open on select dates through Nov. 7. Creamy Acres Night Of Terror

484 LIncoln Mill Road

Mullica Hill, NJ 08062

856-223-1669

www.creamyacres.com/

Night of Terror is the largest and scariest haunted attraction in NJ. Night of Terror boasts one of the oldest and largest corn maze as well as the first Haunted Paintball Hayride Zombie Hunt’s in the country. Come visit Night of Terror’s – Ride of Terror the best Haunted Hayride in NJ. This ride is so good that it was featured on HGTV’s Scariest Haunted Houses.

Linvilla Orchards

137 W. Knowlton Road

Media, PA 19063

(610) 876-7116

www.linvilla.com Spanning 300-acres, Linvilla Orchards is the go-to family fall attraction in Delaware County. For family friendly fun without the terror, check out Linvilla’s annual Pumpkinland Harvest Festival, which boasts a corn maze, a giant scarecrow display and a themed jack-o-lantern exhibit, as well as hayrides, apple slinging and more than 100 tons of pumpkins. Indeed, photo ops abound at this colorful fall attraction. Linvilla is open year-round for seasonal activities, but the annual fall harvest only runs on weekends from mid-September to early November.

Fright Factory

2200 S. Swanson St.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

(215) 334-4678

www.frightfactory.tv This high-scare South Philadelphia attraction is located in a 25,000 square foot, 105-year-old industrial warehouse, and it features a cast of factors whose main job is to scare the pants off of you. This haunted house of horrors was featured on the Travel Channel as one of the scariest haunted attractions in America, and it’s not hard to see why. Detailed set pieces include an insane asylum, an abandoned church and cemetery, a morgue, a demented circus scene and a terrifying look at a cannibalistic cook. No doubt about it, the acting and set decoration at Fright Factory is top notch. Fright Factory is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights through Oct. 31.