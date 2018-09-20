BREAKING:3 Officers Injured During Confrontation With Suspect Following Traffic Stop In West Oak Lane, Police Say
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Police

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three Philadelphia police officers were injured in the line of duty in the West Oak Lane section of the city on Thursday afternoon. The officers were injured during a confrontation with a suspect following a traffic stop.

Investigators say police pulled over a black Cadillac on the 700 block of Ogontz Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when the suspect took off.

One of the officers suffered a gash to the forehead and was taken to Einstein Medical Center. The officer is in stable condition and is expected to be treated and released.

The other two officers are being checked out at the scene.

The suspect is under arrest.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s