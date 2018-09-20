Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three Philadelphia police officers were injured in the line of duty in the West Oak Lane section of the city on Thursday afternoon. The officers were injured during a confrontation with a suspect following a traffic stop.

Investigators say police pulled over a black Cadillac on the 700 block of Ogontz Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when the suspect took off.

One of the officers suffered a gash to the forehead and was taken to Einstein Medical Center. The officer is in stable condition and is expected to be treated and released.

The other two officers are being checked out at the scene.

The suspect is under arrest.

