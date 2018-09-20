Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

EAST GOSHEN, Pa. (CBS) — The manhunt for a suspect accused of walking into a Chester County retirement community and killing his parents hours after his divorce Wednesday, is dead.



Police say Bruce Rogal, 59, of Glenmoore, is accused of gunning down his parents, William and Nancy, who were both in their late 80s.

It happened at the Bellingham Retirement Community in East Goshen shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said early Thursday morning the manhunt ended around 1 a.m. with a police chase and crash.

Authorities say troopers spotted Rogal as he drove by State Police barracks in the area. He then led police on a chase back to his ex-wife’s house on Vermont Lane in West Bradford, where he crashed into her home. Police say there was a shootout, and Rogal died.

A gun was found in Rogal’s vehicle, but it still remains unclear if he fired shots.

Authorities believe that the finalization of the divorce set him off.

“Today he received an order making his divorce final and awarding the home to his now ex-wife. That appears to be what set him off today,” said Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan.

Before the killing, around 5:45 p.m., Hogan says Rogal went to his ex-wife’s house and started shooting.

“She was changing oil in a car in the driveway of her residence. He drove by and shot at her. He did not hit her, he did hit several other houses nearby,” said Hogan.

Nobody was injured in that shooting.

The retirement community is now secure and residents have been allowed back inside their rooms.