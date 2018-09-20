BREAKING:Man Shoots At Ex, Kills Parents Inside Chester County Retirement Community
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

FLORIDA (CBS) – A man is turning heads in his Florida neighborhood – and his neighbors are turning their heads the other way.

That’s because the man insists on doing his yard work, and everything else naked.

“I look over and he is bent over winding up his hose, and that’s my view in my neighborhood,” said neighbor Melissa Ny.

Concerned neighbors say they can’t bear it.

“Have some respect for the neighborhood kids, kids catch the bus here. It’s wrong,” said neighbor Charlie Estes.

But police say as long as he’s on his own property and not doing anything illegal, the man is allowed to do anything he wants in his birthday suit.

“I’m not one of those people who has concerns, cause it’s his way of life,” said neighbor Molly Merritt.

The man in question says he won’t grant interviews because he’s a private person.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s