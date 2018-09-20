Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



FLORIDA (CBS) – A man is turning heads in his Florida neighborhood – and his neighbors are turning their heads the other way.

That’s because the man insists on doing his yard work, and everything else naked.

“I look over and he is bent over winding up his hose, and that’s my view in my neighborhood,” said neighbor Melissa Ny.

Concerned neighbors say they can’t bear it.

“Have some respect for the neighborhood kids, kids catch the bus here. It’s wrong,” said neighbor Charlie Estes.

But police say as long as he’s on his own property and not doing anything illegal, the man is allowed to do anything he wants in his birthday suit.

“I’m not one of those people who has concerns, cause it’s his way of life,” said neighbor Molly Merritt.

The man in question says he won’t grant interviews because he’s a private person.