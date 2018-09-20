Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (CBS Local) — A Michigan mother took away her daughter’s iPhone and almost ended up going to jail for it.

Jodie May told authorities that she took her daughter’s phone after she was punished in school.

Viral McDonald’s Pranksters Rewarded With Big Check

“I was just being a mom, a concerned parent and disciplining my daughter,” said May.

However, May’s ex-husband called the police and reportedly told them that he owned the phone and claimed the punishment against their daughter was a crime. He filed a complaint with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, alleging his ex-wife stole the phone.

After further review, prosecutors discovered that the ex-husband didn’t own the phone.

“The mother defendant being the mother of the minor child, I believe that changes the case significantly,” the assistant prosecutor said. “Therefore we’re requesting that the charges be dismissed.”

400-Pound Man Who Crushed Grandson To Death Found Not Guilty

May ended up leaving court with a clean record, but is upset over the whole ordeal.

“I can’t believe I had to be put through it, my daughter had to be put through it, my family. I’m very surprised, but I’m very happy with the outcome,” she said.