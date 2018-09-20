Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Gloucester Township police show off an interactive crime-fighting tool that helped nab a burglar.

Surveillance video from Furbo, a smart dog camera, tipped the homeowner off to a robbery that was happening in real-time.

Investigators say the footage shows a suspect stealing money from a house on Almonesson Road.

The homeowner, who was away, received a notification from the Furbo it was happening and called the police.

“As you know, the earlier we can start an investigation, the more successful we can be,” explains Lt. Mark Benton, who praised the technology for giving police an advantage.

Police were able to identify the suspect in the video from the man’s distinct tattoo.