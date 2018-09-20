Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Upper Darby officials are recognizing the heroes who rescued people during last month’s devastating flooding.

A ceremony took place on Wednesday at the Upper Darby council chambers.

Several police officers and public works employees were among the people honored.

Two civilians were also recognized for their heroism.

One of them recounted how he helped save lives.

“I saw it from my window, how the flooding was taking over and I tried to get them out of the water,” said Darius Shanks. “I had the little girls in my arms for about 5 to 10 minutes, until the neighbors came to help me, and then the police department came and then the fire department.”

Upper Darby was among the places hardest hit by last month’s severe rain.