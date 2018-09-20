Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A New Jersey man will get his full $82,000 dollar payout on a disputed $110 sports bet.

The online sports betting company FanDuel says it will pay Anthony Prince the full 750-to-1 payout he was promised.

The company’s automated system mistakenly generated long odds on the final moments of the Denver Broncos versus Oakland Raiders game on Sunday.

FanDuel initially refused to pay the full $82,000 saying it isn’t obligated to pay for obvious errors. According to the company, its system should have calculated his odds at 1-6, meaning a bettor would have to wager $600 in order to win $100.

FanDuel reversed itself after consulting with state regulators.

“These kinds of issues are rare, but they do happen,” the company said. “So, this one’s on the house. We are paying out these erroneous tickets and wish the lucky customers well.”

All told, 12 customers, including Prince, were given incorrect odds during an 18-second computer glitch.

The dispute is one of the earliest for the budding sports betting industry in New Jersey, coming at a time when new sports books are opening in some other states and lawmakers throughout the country consider whether to also jump in for the potential tax revenue. New Jersey challenged a federal ban and won a U.S. Supreme Court decision in May that cleared the way for gambling on games to expand beyond Nevada.

The idea that player money and winnings would be protected and regulated by the state has been a major selling point among sports betting supporters who contrasted legal gambling with shady offshore betting sites where players often have little recourse in disputes.

But gambling regulators also have policies in place to void obvious errors in sports bets.

FanDuel also says it will give away another $82,000 this weekend by adding $1,000 apiece to the accounts of 82 randomly chosen customers.

