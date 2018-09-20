Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Many people claim that Fall is their favorite season and it is hard to argue with cooler temperatures, football games and the much-needed break from the hot and steamy weather we had all Summer.

If you are one of the folks who love Fall, your favorite time of year is officially starting in only a couple of days, as the Autumnal Equinox occurs officially at 9:54PM Saturday night. While it might be a little warmer than normal for the last full day of Summer and the first official day of Fall, some cooler temperatures will be taking over pretty quickly leading to a nice start to the season.

A cold front will be slowly moving into the region tomorrow and that means the last day of the week and the last full day of Summer will be on the warmer side of things with temperatures that could climb into the lower 80s in the afternoon, with humidity that is likely to be on the higher side. However we should still see some sun in the afternoon as well a chance for a scattered shower or even rumble of thunder, especially in areas north and west of the city.

The front is likely to washout a bit as it slides through the Philly area on Friday night but a couple scattered shower and storms are still possibly overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Depending on how far south the front sags on Saturday will dictate how much sun vs clouds we get and if we could be potentially see a shower on Saturday for the start of the Fall season as well. At this time it looks like the front will slip just far enough south that we should be dry in Philly and all areas north of the city on Saturday, but temperatures for the first day of Fall will still be in the 80s in the afternoon. Even though it seems like the city and points north are dry for Saturday a couple of rain showers are still possible in south Jersey and Delaware thanks to the front stalling out to the south.

By Sunday cooler air will have filtered through the whole region and Sunday morning will be a great morning to open the windows or sit outside and enjoy an extra cup of coffee for the first full day of Fall, since morning lows on Sunday will likely drop all the way into the low 60s for the city and possibly the 50s in the surrounding suburbs. Our front will still be hovering to the south, so while it again looks as though Philly and areas north will be dry, points south could still be in the splash zone with a shower possible. If you are planning on heading to the Linc on Sunday afternoon for the Eagles game at 1PM, it should be fantastic football weather. Temperatures at kickoff should be in the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies with a light breeze.

Hope everyone has a wonderful weekend and enjoys the nice change in the weather pattern that’s on the way.