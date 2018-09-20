Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



MANSFIELD, Ohio (CBS/AP) – Dog The Bounty Hunter is reportedly joining the manhunt for a Pennsylvania man accused of making threats against President Donald Trump and law enforcement officials.

Duane Chapman, known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” told the Mansfield News Journal he had been retained by a friend of the man’s family to help in the search for Shawn Richard Christy.

Christy, who is a Maple Shade, New Jersey native, allegedly made Facebook posts threatening to shoot Trump and a district attorney in Pennsylvania. Officials say he also threatened a police chief.

Authorities say a federal warrant was issued June 19 for the 27-year-old who lives in McAdoo, Pennsylvania. Warrants issued for Christy allege burglary, probation violation and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case.

Christy is now being sought in Ohio after the U.S. Marshals Service say a truck he allegedly stole in McAdoo was found abandoned Sunday on Interstate 71 in the Mansfield area of northern Ohio.

Chapman, who lives in Hawaii, said he has a “a very hot lead.” He also told the publication he believes he can get Christy to surrender since he is not a career criminal.

“I have delivered messages to him,” Chapman said, not elaborating further. “My goal is not to shoot him but get him to surrender.”

Chapman said he plans to arrive in Mansfield on Sept. 27. He was already scheduled to be in the area on Sept. 28 for a town hall meeting on addiction and recovery.

