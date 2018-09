Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – Cleanup and repair crews are still out at a Hazmat scene in Bensalem, Bucks County, Thursday morning.

Chopper 3 was over the Newport Fire Company Station 88 on Pasqualone Boulevard Wednesday about 8:30 p.m.

A leak was reported in an underground propane tank.

There were no evacuations and no reported injuries.