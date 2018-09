Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – OOPS! Someone at Cathay Pacific is probably a little embarrassed after the airline misspelled its own name.

The plane reads “Cathay Paciic” because someone forgot to add the letter F.

Some celebrated the mistake online:

Well it would appear that Cathay needs to be more specific about its Pacific.. #airlines #typo — Lewis Hastings (@istheauthor) September 20, 2018

Cathay Pacific Misspelled Their Name On The Airplane So Now It's Headed Back Into The Shop.

Apparently, This Airline Has

No F's To Give! 😇 pic.twitter.com/uG3Oeo971r — ~Marietta️ (@MariettaPosts) September 20, 2018

The airline Tweeted this response: