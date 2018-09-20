Nearly 826,000 pounds of ground beef was recalled in 12 states in August 2009 after at least 27 people were sickened by salmonella.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- Cargill Meat Solutions is recalling approximately 132,606 pounds of ground beef for possible E. Coli contamination.

The ground beef items were produced and packaged on June 21, 2018. The following products are subject to recall: (Products List) [View Labels.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 86R” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The Food Saftey and Inspection Service (FSIS) is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.