BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Two firefighters and one other person are hurt after a fire in Bensalem.

From Chopper 3 you can see the flames burning in an apartment on Beacons Court Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say the fire started in the basement before spreading upstairs, severely damaging six apartments.

Investigators are still trying to figure out how the fire started.