PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Board of Education has some new members, and both are just 17 years old.

Eyewitness News was at Thursday night’s meeting where two non-voting, student representatives were sworn in.

They are Alfredo Pratico, a senior at Masterman High School and Julia Frank, a senior at Northeast High.

The teens will look out for the interest of students, and guide the board on student sentiment in the district.