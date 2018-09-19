Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A Trenton police officer is accused of sexually assaulting a minor in Burlington Township.

Authorities say 36-year-old William Sanchez-Monllor was taken into custody on Tuesday at the Burlington Township Police Department.

Officials say the abuse occurred on multiple occasions in Burlington County.

Sanchez-Monllor has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

The Trenton officer is scheduled for an appearance in Superior Court today, and a detention hearing will be held in the near future.