PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s no surprise that breathing polluted air is bad for you. Now a study in the BMJ Open Medical Journal finds a link between breathing in polluted air and dementia.

During the study, doctors in London tracked middle-aged and elderly patients for 7 years.

They found those living in the most polluted areas were the most likely to be diagnosed with dementia. They say the increase was upward of 40%

More research is needed to determine the exact correlation.