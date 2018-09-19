Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SEWELL, N.J. (CBS) — A longtime dentist has been charged after a group of female employees told police that had hidden a camera in his employee restroom.

Robert Hofstetter, 69, was charged Wednesday after police were notified about the camera at the dentist office on Ganttown Road in Sewell.

The report about the discovery was made around 4:30 p.m., according to police.

An employee told police that she found the camera while she was in the restroom.

Hofstetter, who is charged with invasion of privacy, has been released pending a court appearance.

He could not be reached for comment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Washington Township Police Detective Ryan Kelly at 856-589-0330 or @rtkelly@pd.twp.washington.nj.us.