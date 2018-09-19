BREAKING:2 People Attacked At Chester County Retirement Community, Police Say
EAST GOSHEN, Pa. (CBS) — Police say two people were attacked at a Chester County retirement community on Wednesday evening.

Police tell CBS3 that crews were dispatched to the Park Lane at Bellingham retirement community in East Goshen shortly before 6:30 p.m.

According to officials, the two people went into cardiac arrest after being attacked. There is no word yet on the victims’ conditions.

The suspect fled on foot and is believed to may also be responsible for a shooting that took place in Downingtown.

Police believe the suspect is familiar with the victims.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

