PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Omarosa Manigault Newman is set to come to Philly for a book signing and Q&A session at Temple University next week.

Manigault Newman will sit down with Temple professor Bryan Monroe and discuss her newly released book “Unhinged”. The tell-all book details her experience at the White House. She also criticizes Trump and his administration.

“Unhinged” debuted at the top of the non-fiction list of the New York Times Best Sellers.

Manigault Newman recently made waves by releasing the first of as many as 200 secret tapes that she recorded during her time at the White House.

After Manigault Newman revealed last month that she secretly taped White House chief of staff John Kelly as he fired her in the Situation Room, a change was made to the West Wing’s phone policy.

The security breach prompted a change in which staffers would not be allowed to leave their phones in lockers in the small entry area outside the Situation Room, as they had done for the previous 19 months of the administration.

Instead, staffers were directed to go back and put their White House-issued devices in their offices or alongside their personal phones in lockers stationed near the West Wing entrances before being buzzed into the Situation Room.

This change was made quietly, but two senior administration officials told CNN they believed it was in direct response to the news that Manigault Newman had taped Kelly.

The event, featuring a conversation with the former White House staffer, is open only to Temple University students.

More information about the event can be found on the university’s website.

