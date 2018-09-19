Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — A 73-year-old man from New Castle County, Delaware has died from West Nile Virus.

The man had been hospitalized since last month.

This is Delaware’s first West Nile Virus death since 2012.

So far this year, Delaware’s Division of Public Health has confirmed 5 cases of West Nile Virus in the state.

Four of those cases were in New Castle County.

