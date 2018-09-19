Comments
Four of those cases were in New Castle County.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — A 73-year-old man from New Castle County, Delaware has died from West Nile Virus.
The man had been hospitalized since last month.
This is Delaware’s first West Nile Virus death since 2012.
So far this year, Delaware’s Division of Public Health has confirmed 5 cases of West Nile Virus in the state.
