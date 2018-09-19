Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Disgusted and fed up, residents in one West Philadelphia neighborhood are sounding the alarm. They are enraged over a deplorable home on the block and they want something done about it.

Neighbors claim that a vacant home on the 200 block of North Alden Street is infested. In fact, the infestation is so extensive that critters have made their way into the next-door neighbor’s house.

James Greene has been complaining for years about the property next to his West Philadelphia home, dating back to the Michael Nutter administration, he says.

The place is vacant, the former homeowner is dead and the home has fallen into the care of relatives.

Greene has traps and sticky paper lining the walls in his kitchen, living and dining rooms.

He’s estimated as many as 30 mice per month tunnel over.

On Tuesday night, he claims four of them were under his range.

Greene complained to City Councilman David Oh.

“It has been a very frustrating problem that we cannot get action taken,” Oh admits.

The elected official says he hit roadblock after roadblock with the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections.

The department says they received a complaint in May and sealed the place in July.

They received another complaint a month ago and an inspector is expected to check it out.