Alligator (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MULLICA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – Police in New Jersey are warning residents about an alligator that’s on the loose.

Authorities say the 3- to 4-foot gator was spotted along Hamburg Avenue in Mullica Township on Tuesday afternoon. Police say residents should be careful letting small pets outside.

Animal protection workers are helping police search for the alligator. Anyone who saw it is asked to contact Mullica police.

It isn’t clear where the gator escaped from.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

