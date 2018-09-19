  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMFace the Truth
    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new drinking study is out and it reveals something interesting about middle-age people.

Researchers say people ages 30 and up are more concerned about their behavior from drinking alcohol than their health.

They are worried about drunken behavior and its effect on their reputation.

Middle-age people also believed drinking was safe as long as they behave appropriately.

Health was described as a minor concern or not a concern at all.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s