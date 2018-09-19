Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new drinking study is out and it reveals something interesting about middle-age people.

Researchers say people ages 30 and up are more concerned about their behavior from drinking alcohol than their health.

They are worried about drunken behavior and its effect on their reputation.

Middle-age people also believed drinking was safe as long as they behave appropriately.

Health was described as a minor concern or not a concern at all.