PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —   Jack Black stared in show business back in 1992.

Yesterday he celebrated a career milestone; getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Black says he dreamed of getting this since he was a child.

He’s been in all sorts of movies and TV shows, more than 140, including:  ‘School of Rock,’ ‘Jumanji,’ ‘The Holiday’ and many more.

At the ceremony he told fans he would do ‘Jumanji 2’ and one more installment of ‘Kung Fu Panda.’

Jack Black’s band, Tenacioius D, is coming to Philadelphia this November.

